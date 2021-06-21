Portland police are investigating an armed robbery from Saturday that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Gilman Street not far from Hadlock Field. The victim told police that three men approached him and asked to use his phone. The victim said no and then ran toward St. John Street.

The suspects caught him and began assaulting him, according to a press release from police spokesman David Singer. One of the men hit the victim with a pistol. The men took the victim’s belongings, including an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim was take to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspects, described as two Black males and one white male, were all wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing, but anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information is asked to call police at (207) 874-8575.

