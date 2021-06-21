Baxter Boulevard in Portland will be closed to traffic from Payson Park to Vannah Avenue for the next three months beginning June 24. The Back Cove Trail alongside the boulevard will remain open, however.

The closure is necessary for the city to complete work on the Back Cove West Storage Conduit project, which will prevent sewer overflows into Back Cove.

Detour signs will be placed near the work zone, but motorists are urged to seek alternate routes during this time.

The project schedule and more information can be found on the Public Works Projects website. Questions about the project can be addressed to Nathaniel Smith, Project Engineer, who can be reached at 874-8818 or [email protected].

