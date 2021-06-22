The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 20 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

Case numbers continue to trend downward in Maine and across much of the country as more people are vaccinated against the disease. With the 20 new cases reported on Tuesday, Maine’s seven-day average stood at 35 compared to 99 for the week ending on June 1 and a weekly average of 421 just two months ago.

The last time Maine’s weekly average was this low was in October before cases skyrocketed and remained elevated for much of the winter. During the worst of the wintertime surge, at a time when vaccine doses were just starting to be administered to the most vulnerable populations around the state, Maine was averaging more than 600 new cases per day.

There have been at least 854 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Maine, 14 of which have been reported since June 1. To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 68,864 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

New hospitalization figures were not yet available on Tuesday morning, however those have been trending downward in recent weeks as well. On Monday, there were 30 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, with 17 of those in critical care beds and six connected to ventilators.

On the vaccination front, just over 57 percent of the state’s 1.3 million residents — and 65 percent of those age 12 or older currently eligible — have received all of the shots necessary for full vaccination against COVID-19. That number has plateaued in recent weeks, however, as the pace of vaccination slows considerably.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and are available without appointment at locations throughout the state. For a list of vaccine providers, go to www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites or call the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

