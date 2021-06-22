Maine’s First Ship and the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host a lecture by author and historian Mike Dekker on the historic, economic, environmental and cultural significance of the Atlantic cod fishery in the 17th century. The lecture takes place July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bath Freight Shed or virtually via Zoom.

Dekker presents educational programs for historical societies, museums, historic sites, schools and the public. He is the author of the book “The French and Indian Wars In Maine,” which uncovers the story of the six wars that ravaged Maine between 1675 and 1760.

Registration is free and required in order to attend the in-person event at the Bath Freight Shed or to receive the Zoom link. For more information and to sign-up, visit www.mfship.org/events.

The Bath Freight Shed is located at 27 Commercial St. in Bath.

