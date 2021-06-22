A Tuesday morning crash on Manchester Road in Belgrade left drivers of two vehicles with multiple injuries, authorities said.

An SUV and Chevy Cruz collided head-on around 9:30 a.m. on a curved area of Route 135, north of Beaver Dam Road. Both drivers of the vehicles were extricated by Belgrade Fire and Rescue before being taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

The road remained closed for several hours following the crash as authorities reconstructed the collision. Authorities didn’t immediately know the extent of the injuries involved but said more information would be released later.

