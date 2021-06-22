BOSTON — Federal regulators have signed off on new protections for thousands of square miles of deep-sea corals off New England.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday it has approved a final rule that designates the coral protection areas on Georges Bank and in the Gulf of Maine.
The largest of the underwater areas is called the Georges Bank Deep-Sea Coral Protection Area and it is located mostly southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
The protected zone places prohibitions on bottom-tending commercial fishing gear, with the exception of certain kinds of crab traps, NOAA officials said. It also creates a dedicated habitat research area called the Jordan Basin Dedicated Habitat Research Area south of the Maine coast.
NOAA said in a statement that the corals are “important sources of habitat for many species of fish and invertebrates, including commercially important fish species.”
Environmental groups have also championed the coral protections. Oceana senior campaign manager Gib Brogan said in a statement that the creation of protected zones is tantamount to “closing 25,000 square miles of ocean bottom habitat to destructive fishing” and “is a significant win for deep-sea corals in the Atlantic.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Fed chair looks in unlikely place for clues on economy’s future: Lumber
-
Business
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘wane’
-
Business
Vaccine ‘honor system’ in U.S. leaves false sense of security for businesses
-
Nation & World
Republicans are ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
-
Business
E.U. opens antitrust investigation into Google’s core money-maker: advertising
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.