The North Yarmouth Select Board appointed Vanessa Bryant to a one-year seat on the SAD 51 Board of Directors June 15 to fill a vacancy created when Michael Simmons resigned this spring.

Bryant narrowly lost a bid for a three-year seat on the SAD 51 board to Thomas McGuinness on June 8 by a vote of 461-405. SAD 51 serves students in the towns of North Yarmouth and Cumberland.

Bryant, 46, is vice president of investment firm Harpswell Capital Advisors. During her campaign for the three-year seat, Bryant said she would prioritize having a plan in place in case of another event like the pandemic. Bryant also said she would be mindful of older residents in the community and support keeping property taxes in check.

