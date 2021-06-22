SCARBOROUGH – Joseph “Buddy” Boomhour, 77, passed away on June 15, 2021, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.﻿

Joseph was born in Portland on Nov. 15, 1943. The son of Howard and Mildred (Conley) Boomhour.﻿

Joseph grew up in Portland and graduated from Cheverus High School. He attended University of Portland Gorham (POGO). Joseph served in the United States Army and did a tour in Vietnam. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years until retirement. Joseph then worked at Riverside Golf Course where he made many friends and enjoyed golfing. He especially loved golfing with his sons. Joseph enjoyed playing pool and attending sporting events. You could find him in the bleachers watching his son, Dan, officiate games.﻿

He is survived by his sons, Daniel J. Boomhour (wife Angela) and David M. Boomhour both of Portland. ex-wife, Margaret M. Thomas of North Yarmouth; sisters, Janet M. Skillin of Scarborough and Joyce A. Westort (husband Michael) of Portland; grandchildren, Brittany and Alex, as well as several nieces and nephews.

﻿There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland, Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. Followed by a committal service and military honors at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.﻿

The family would like to thank the Maine Veterans’ Home for his care. ﻿

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Buddy’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his

memory to the Maine Veterans’ Home

290 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book