Emelie Tolley 1928 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Miss Emelie Tolley of Topsham, formerly of South Hampton and New York, N.Y., left this life after a short illness on June 14, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1928. Miss Tolley, an author and entrepreneur, worked in fashion and advertising and launched her own businesses. Beginning in 1985 Miss Tolley wrote a number of books on herbs, gardening, cooking and decorating with photographer Chris Mead. Miss Tolley is survived by family and a network of devoted friends here and around the world. She will be greatly missed. In accordance with her wishes a private ceremony will be held to honor her life. Donations in her memory may be made to the: Good Shepard Food Pantry

