Paula “Pookie” Faye Jackson Roy 1966 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Paula “Pookie” Faye Jackson Roy, 54, of Brunswick returned home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 18, 2021. Paula was born on June 26, 1966 to Paul and Joyce Jackson in Brunswick. Paula was an incredibly talented artist who enjoyed sharing her works with loved ones. Her pieces are on display in Bath City Hall, Litchfield Plains Baptist Church as well as throughout the homes of loved ones. Paula was also a talented musician and singer who played bass. Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music were her favorites. She loved serving the Lord through her talents and they will be missed greatly. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Joyce; and sister, Amy Chase. She is survived by her two daughters, Chelsea Pherigo of Bath, Payton Hinds of Lisbon Falls; her siblings, Candace Barrett of Lisbon Falls, George Jackson of Helena, Mont., Timothy Jackson of Brandon, Vt., and Beth Cole of Leicester, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of her Life on her Birthday, Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Litchfield Plains Baptist Church. Lite lunch to follow. Donations can be made to the Midcoast Senior Health Center in Paula’s name

