DEER ISLE – Joan Lafortune Small, 77, passed away at her home April 25, 2021, with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy Small; children Renee Beausoleil Cordrey and Eric Beausoleil; and her siblings Raymond Lafortune Jr., Dot Lafortune, and Donald Lafortune.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Lafortune; and her parents.

She lived in Biddeford and Saco most of her life, moving to Deer Isle after retiring from the University of New England. She was a voracious reader, loved to cook (accumulating a large spice and cookbook collection), and enjoyed watching the wildlife from her deck. She was also a lifelong Boston Bruins fan, and attended the Boston Garden’s Last Hurrah event.

All are invited to join us to remember her and share stories at her memorial service. Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. at the historic Meetinghouse at 7 Meetinghouse Rd., Biddeford.

