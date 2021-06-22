Marie Dehetre 1926 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Marie left this world to join her husband Real and son George on June 19, 2021 after a period of declining health. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Brunswick. She was the daughter of the late Adelard and Marie Leclair Bernier. She was the youngest of their eight children. Marie attended St. John’s School and Brunswick High School. She worked at the Verney Mill, Textron, The Dress Shop and finally retiring from Health Tex. In 1948 she married Real F Dehetre. They had one son George. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Romeo, Paul Emile, Valerien and Laurent, her sisters Marie Paul Bernier, Patricia Caron, and Georgette Brillant; her husband Real in 1979; and son George in 2010. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Claricy Bernier; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being made by Demers Desmond Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maine. The family would like to thank Coastal Shores and Hospice for their caring and treatment of Marie. At Marie’s request there will be no visiting hours or service. Memorial prayers will be at the internment for family members only. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: All Saints Parish are recommended

