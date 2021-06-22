OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Patricia Leroux King, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford, daughter of the late Paul and Doris (Peloquin) Leroux. She was educated locally, attending Old Orchard Beach High School as part of the graduating class of 1960.

Patricia lived in Old Orchard Beach for the majority of her life, and held many different positions. She worked as a welfare director in Old Orchard Beach, office manager at Lewiston Bottle and Gas, an office manager at Nike at their company in Saco, and finally, she worked in finance as a tax collector for the City of Saco for 19 years until retirement.

She absolutely loved the beach, music, and going for walks. After retirement, she and her husband George enjoyed traveling the country together in their RV. She was part of the Elks Club, and the Red Hats. She was also a member of Good Shepherd Parish (formerly St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach).

Patricia is survived by her children, daughters Shari A. Couger of South Carolina, and Lisa M. Kruizinga and husband Clay of Oregon, sons Timothy A. and Thomas D. Johnson, both of Maine, stepsons Chris King and wife Ruth of Maine and Joe King and partner Cheryl of Florida; sisters Joyceline M. Brown, Elizabeth J. Goodwin and husband Carl, Michelle L. Boisjoly and husband Philip, and Denise S. Kinney and husband Russell, brother, Paul A. Leroux and wife Sue; grandchildren Danielle, Cameron, Kimberly, Alison, Adam, Christopher, and Autumn; great-grandchildren Avery and Dean; as well as many loved nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, George L. King in 2012; sister, Jacqueline Leroux; and stepdaughter, Dorothy Thompson.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery at a date to be announced. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

