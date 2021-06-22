The Portland City Council unanimously approved a land swap with the state Monday.

In the deal between the city and the Maine Department of Transportation, the city will receive a defunct railroad track between Deering Oaks and St. John Street, a 10-acre parcel on County Way and the parking lot next to Miss Portland Diner. The state will gain ownership of the wharf on Cliff Island and the International Marine Terminal.

In addition, the state has agreed to convert the old rail line into a multi-use trail for bikes and pedestrians, which fits with the city’s plans to create a trail around the peninsula.

