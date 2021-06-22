Registration is open for the 2021 People Plus Senior Health Expo, taking place Thursday, Oct. 7 in person at the Brunswick Recreation Center in Brunswick from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available with space for up to 70 vendor tables.

Maine has the highest percentage of older adults in the country; and the Midcoast is where this population is growing the fastest. The People Plus Senior Health Expo brings together a variety of resources for this segment of the community. The expo provides an opportunity to learn about products and services in the categories of medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care and finance. The expo also encourages networking within the community, thereby strengthening the value of products and service.

Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for more information including registration form and sponsorship opportunities or call (207) 729-0757.

