Registration is open for the 2021 People Plus Senior Health Expo, taking place Thursday, Oct. 7 in person at the Brunswick Recreation Center in Brunswick from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available with space for up to 70 vendor tables.
Maine has the highest percentage of older adults in the country; and the Midcoast is where this population is growing the fastest. The People Plus Senior Health Expo brings together a variety of resources for this segment of the community. The expo provides an opportunity to learn about products and services in the categories of medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care and finance. The expo also encourages networking within the community, thereby strengthening the value of products and service.
Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for more information including registration form and sponsorship opportunities or call (207) 729-0757.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland council approves land swap with state
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: June 24
-
Business
U.S. existing home sales fall again as prices continue to soar
-
Times Record Opinion
Fishing history lecture to take place in Bath
-
Mainely Media
Vaccine clinic adopts ‘convenient hours’ schedule for innoculations