Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Thur. 7/1 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 6/29 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Wed. 6/30 6 p.m. Town Council/Long Range Planning Committee Public Hearing Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Charter Review Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 6/28 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee

Mon. 6/28 7 p.m. Board of Appeals

Tues. 6/29 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues. 6/29 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Wed. 6/30 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee

Thur. 7/1 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

Thur. 7/1 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

