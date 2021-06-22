Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Thur.  7/1  7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  6/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  6/29  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Wed.  6/30  6 p.m.  Town Council/Long Range Planning Committee Public Hearing  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/1  6:30 p.m.  Charter Review Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  6/28  9 a.m.  Transit Advisory Committee

Mon.  6/28  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  6/29  4 p.m.  One Climate Future Steering Committee

Tues.  6/29  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Wed.  6/30  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee

Thur.  7/1  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Thur.  7/1  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

