Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Thur. 7/1 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 6/29 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Wed. 6/30 6 p.m. Town Council/Long Range Planning Committee Public Hearing Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Charter Review Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 6/28 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee
Mon. 6/28 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 6/29 4 p.m. One Climate Future Steering Committee
Tues. 6/29 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Wed. 6/30 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee
Thur. 7/1 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Thur. 7/1 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
