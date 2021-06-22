STOCKTON SPRINGS — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a 3-year-old child.

Police were notified Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. that the child had died, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The child was taken by a family member to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed by the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, but police are not releasing the cause of death.

