SANFORD — Those looking for a coronavirus vaccine but unable to get one during regular business hours can now get their shot — walk-ins only, no appointment necessary — at the York County mass vaccine clinic at the Center for Shopping at 1364 Main St. in Sanford.

York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves said the clinic is open for walk-in inoculations of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine or one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people 12 and older; Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older.

Cleaves said anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a consent form.

He said the clinic would maintain the “convenient hours” schedule for the foreseeable future.

