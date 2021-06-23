Have you stopped driving? Do you have a difficult time walking or arranging a ride to the grocery store, or to your doctor’s appointment, the airport, or anywhere else you need to go in the Portland metropolitan area?

If yes, we may be able to help.

Public transportation might require an inconveniently high step for entry, and this may be a barrier for you. Increased isolation can also negatively affect health and well‐being, and we are here to help.

Age Friendly South Portland has made funds available to the city’s social services office to assist senior citizens and people with disabilities in obtaining transportation for essential services.

Transportation is provided by 207 Taxi with a 48‐hour notice. Having a trusted cab company is a major plus with vehicles that are safe and clean. If you do not have transportation and are unable to access public transport, you may call the social services office at 767‐7617. The program began in 2020. It is a successful program and it will continue based on past services and the needs of the community.

Testimonials from satisfied residents include:

“I feel very comfortable and safe with the drivers. The cab drivers were early and know their geography,

and how to go from point A to point B. They were nice when answering my return call home." "This program is great and I am so appreciative of the program and the time saved by 207 Taxi compared

to spending most of the day traveling on the bus to my appointments. 207 Taxi is terrific.”

Please, consider calling social services at 767‐7617 if you need to more easily access health care needs or other essential services and would like a ride in the South Portland/Portland area.

Age Friendly South Portland hopes that our neighbors of all ages are safe, healthy and stay connected at this time. To stay informed on city news, we encourage residents to follow the city’s Facebook page and to tune in to South Portland Television, which can be accessed via basic cable on Spectrum channels 1300 and 1302. Kathlenn Babeu is social services director for South Portland. She can be reached at [email protected]

