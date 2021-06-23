A second alleged member of the Oath Keepers is set to plead guilty in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots at a hearing set for Wednesday afternoon in Washington, according to court records.

Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Fla., was arrested Jan. 19 and faces a six-count indictment, including conspiring to obstruct Congress’s confirmation of the results of the 2020 presidential election, punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.

A plea agreement hearing was announced for 2 p.m. Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of Washington.

The court did not state what offenses Young intends to plead guilty to. A guilty plea isn’t final until it is accepted by a judge, and Young could decide not to plead guilty up until then.

Young’s is one of three plea hearings scheduled Wednesday for defendants charged in the Capitol breach as prosecutors seek to build momentum with nearly 500 federally charged cases. Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Bloomington, Ind., is scheduled to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and is the first defendant due to be sentenced. Separately, Robert Reeder of Harford County, Md., pleaded guilty to the same charge but will not be sentenced until August. Reeder was in the Capitol far longer, according to prosecutors, and was involved in confrontations with police.

Young is accused of being part of a group that the government says forced entry through the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors after marching single-file up the steps wearing camouflaged combat clothing and tactical vests with plates, helmets, eye protection and Oath Keepers insignia.

In charging papers, prosecutors alleged that Young on Dec. 3 emailed a membership application to the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, writing, “looking to get involved in helping. . . .” They also allege that he recruited others to the group on Facebook – including his sister Laura Steele, then 52, of Thomasville, N.C., who has also been charged – and engaged in firearms training and sought further training Dec. 26 for members of the group.

Young and Steele traveled to the Washington area, stayed overnight at a Hilton in Springfield, Va., and met up with the group that eventually made its way single file up the Capitol steps, according to the indictment. Once inside, on a walkie-talkie-type application, Watkins allegedly stated on a recorded “Stop the Steal J6” Zello channel: “We are in the mezzanine. We are in the main dome right now. We are rocking it. They are throwing grenades, they are fricking shooting people with paint balls. But we are in here.”

In February, Young told a federal judge at a bond hearing that he felt he’d been “duped” into joining the militia.

U.S. prosecutors have criminally charged at least 19 alleged Oath Keepers or associates in the Capitol riots, including Jon Ryan Schaffer, an Indiana rock musician who was the first defendant to plead guilty. In a plea deal, Schaffer admitted to two felonies – the lead obstruction of a Congressional proceeding charge relied on heavily by prosecutors in the wider probe, and trespassing on restricted grounds of the Capitol while armed – hoping to pare down a recommended sentencing range of about four years by assisting the government.

Prosecutors say the Oath Keepers, a loose network of groups founded in 2009 that includes some self-styled citizen militias, target law enforcement and military members for recruitment with an apocalyptic vision of the U.S. government careening toward totalitarianism. Its members have provided security to some conservative politicians and causes in recent years.

Prosecutors alleged that members of the group were in contact with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes – usually identified as “Person One” by the government in court documents. Prosecutors say certain charged co-defendants were in contact with Rhodes, including Ohio militia founder and bar owner Jessica Watkins, 38; former Navy intelligence officer Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Berryville, Va.; and Florida car dealer Kelly Meggs, 52.

Rhodes has not been charged and is not accused of wrongdoing. He has accused prosecutors of trying to manufacture a nonexistent conspiracy.

“I may go to jail soon, not for anything I actually did, but for made-up crimes,” Rhodes told Texas Republicans at a March rally in Laredo. He urged supporters of former president Donald Trump to “not cower in fear” and claimed that the federal government “was trying to get rid of us so they can get to you.”

All 16 co-defendants had pleaded not guilty.

In interviews with The Washington Post, Rhodes has disputed previous government allegations regarding his posts to an encrypted Signal group that included regional Oath Keepers leaders from several states at the scene, calling them an effort to call members together outside the Capitol to “keep them out of trouble.”

One of the latest indictments added new details that reverse that chronology, alleging that Rhodes began discussing plans to keep Trump in the White House by force as early as last Nov. 9, and exchanged dozens of encrypted messages, phone calls and other communications with the Watkins-Caldwell-Meggs group before and during the riots.

On an online GoToMeeting conference that day – six days after the election – Rhodes allegedly told those in attendance, including Hackett, Meggs and Watkins: “We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you don’t, guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war and a bloody – you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: