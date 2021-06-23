According to multiple reports, the Boston Celtics will be the first team to fill their head coaching vacancy when they hire Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka.
The team and Udoka are finalizing a contract for their new head coach. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the news, noting that Udoka had separated himself during the search process and had the support of several Celtics players who played under him at the 2019 World Cup.
Udoka was among a group of external assistant coaches who received a second interview for the position in the past week, a list that included Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Bucks assistant Darlin Ham.
Udoka will replace Brad Stevens, who coached the team since 2013 and moved into Boston’s front office after this season. Stevens replaced Danny Ainge running the franchise’s basketball operations and was responsible for hiring his own replacement.
Udoka’s name carries respect around the league in coaching circles. He started his coaching career for the first seven years with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich. Then after a one-year stint with the 76ers, he landed in his most recent role with the Nets.
The 43-year-old is a former player who will be well-liked by players, including endorsements from the most important Celtics. Udoka was an assistant on the USA Basketball squad that played in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which featured Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. The trio has reportedly raved about Udoka during the searching process.
Udoka played seven seasons in the NBA, primarily with the San Antonio Spurs as a 6-foot-6 wing before retiring in 2012. He was undrafted in 2002 and spent time as a player with five different franchises – the Lakers, Knicks, Trail Blazers, Spurs and Kings. He joined Gregg Popovich’s staff as an assistant coach in 2012, winning a championship with the franchise in that role in 2014. He was hired as a lead assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 before moving onto Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn this past year.
