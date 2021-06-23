Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming “Indiana Jones 5” after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.
Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.
Filming on the fifth installment in the series began earlier this month in the U.K. under the direction of James Mangold. The film is set to be released in July 2022.
Deadline first reported the news.
It’s not the first on-set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics finalizing a deal to name Ime Udoka as their new coach
-
Nation & World
‘Super-hero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican
-
Nation & World
Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results
-
Sports
NBA notebook: How was that last-second, game-winning alley-oop by Phoenix legal?
-
Business
Big U.S. banks to employees: Return to the office vaccinated
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.