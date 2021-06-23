I am writing this, not so much for lobsters in pain, but to analyze what we perceive to be fact or opinion.

Peter Pressman wrote a letter, published June 18, about lobster pain. He used words naming the lobster’s anatomy to give validity to what he wrote. His conclusion was based solely on the lobster’s nervous system anatomy, which is different from ours. Because of that, he assumes that lobsters cannot feel pain.

His conclusion is opinion, not fact. There is still much unknown about lobsters. We should not be so cavalier about making such hurtful decisions about any living thing.

Discover, a highly respected general science magazine, reported March 27, 2009, on a study of pain in crustaceans, “The misunderstood crustacean: Study suggests they do feel pain.” On Feb. 16, 2018, USA Today reported, “Switzerland makes it illegal to boil a lobster,” the headline over a story beginning, “The Swiss are now saying: We feel your pain.” You can still boil a lobster in Switzerland, but it must be unconscious.

Be aware of the difference between fact (as formed, as best we can, by reliable and unbiased study) and unsubstantiated opinion. Life on Earth and its quality depend on on our actions, especially if this behavior causes other living things to needlessly suffer. We need to question everything and educate ourselves as best we can. When in doubt, let us not do what is convenient and cheap but what is humane and worthy of our better selves.

Joyce Polyniak

Topsham

