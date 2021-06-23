I’d like to share a few thoughts on the recent front-page article headlined “New energy efficiency rules will affect Maine construction” (June 16). Most importantly, are we really reducing emissions through this new building code? We may be saving heating dollars, but at what cost to the environment?

The foam insulation board required to modify the current exterior wall insulation code to R-25 is a polystyrene product, made from oil products and plastics in most cases. Won’t this require that we refine more oil to make more plastic for use in this product? Doesn’t this add to greenhouse gases? And the manufacturing of this product into the 1-inch hard insulation foam – won’t this require energy to produce?

Then there’s the shipping and transportation of this insulation board to distributors, wholesalers, retailers and job sites. Won’t this require burning fuel, which causes greenhouse gases? And who’s making this product, and are they environmentally conscientious? In addition, the installation process causes “forever” waste particles when cutting this product, which end up in air, water and soil.

Then add to this the unhealthy air in these new homes, which require a ventilation system or air exchanger (requiring power to operate) and ask yourself: Are we really solving a problem or just making ourselves feel good that we’re leaving the polluting to others?

Maria DiMillo

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous