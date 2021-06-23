PHILADELPHIA — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12 Wednesday.

It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.

Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.

After Ronald Torreyes gave the Phillies a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, Neris allowed consecutive singles to Bell and Josh Harrison to start the ninth and Alex Avila’s sacrifice moved the runners.

Castro then lined a single to center to put Washington ahead to stay as Neris (1-4) blew his fifth save in 15 tries.

Paolo Espino pitched the ninth for his first career save after Tanner Rainey (1-2) got the last two outs in the eighth.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3: Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and visiting Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak.

Leury Garcia added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run, striking out seven. He was tagged for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous outing at Houston.

TIGERS 6, CARDINALS 2: Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help host Detroit beat St. Louis, which has lost 5 of 6.

The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month.

Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, the Cardinals have lost 16 of 22 games.

