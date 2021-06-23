Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history.

After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup final against the Bruins, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues Coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, “I just need one more.” He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston and the Blues went on to win their first championship.

“Even coming into the locker room and the whole story with Berube, it’s kind of a blur,” Gunnarsson said in a video news conference. “But what you remember, what you’ve seen on video, it’s just a good feeling.”

It was the only goal Gunnarsson scored in 68 career NHL playoff games. Yet he doesn’t have the puck from that goal in his possession.

“I wish I did,” he said. “I couldn’t get a hold of it, so I’m not sure where it is or who’s got it right now. I tried to get a hold of it right away, but someone snagged it and I’m not sure where it is.”

Gunnarsson played 629 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues after making his NHL debut in 2009. A steady, defense-first presence on the blue line, he recorded 138 points and averaged over 18 minutes a game on the ice.

THE FINAL REPORT on the cause of death of former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager has confirmed that he died of a “cardiac event” before crashing his SUV in March. St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham revealed the final report on Tuesday, confirming his preliminary findings from shortly after Plager’s death, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The cause of death was cardiac dysrhythmia and the manner of death was listed as natural.

Plager, 78, was alone in his SUV when the crash happened on Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis.

