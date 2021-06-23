President Joe Biden is expected to extend the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is scheduled to end on June 30, by another month.
News of the extension, which was first reported by Reuters, comes after a group of 44 U.S. Democratic lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn B. Maloney , sent a letter to the CDC arguing that nearly six million renter households are behind on their rents and could face eviction once the current moratorium runs out.
The moratorium, which was issued on Sept. 4 and has been extended several times, affects renters who earned no more than $99,000 in annual income for the calendar year of 2020-2021 (or no more than $198,000 in annual income for couples who file taxes jointly).
Renters need to supply their landlords with an executed declaration form stating loss of income or other hardship caused by the pandemic. The moratorium does not forgive outstanding rent or accrued interest and requires the applicant to pay at least a portion of their monthly rent.
The moratorium only bans evictions and foreclosures related to non-payment and does not include non-monetary evictions such as noise or destruction of property.
