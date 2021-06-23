SOCCER

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski couldn’t stop Poland from exiting the European Championship. Viktor Claesson scored in stoppage time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory over Poland in St. Petersburg, Russia, and first place in Group E.

Lewandowski scored in the 61st and 84th minute. Emil Forsberg scored twice for Sweden before that.

• A bizarre own-goal by the goalkeeper sent Spain on its way to a 5-0 victory over Slovakia in Seville, Spain.

Martin Dúbravka saved an early penalty kick from Álvaro Morata but then clumsily knocked the ball into his own net a few minutes later after it ricocheted high into the air off a shot by Pablo Sarabia. Dúbravka struggled to get into position as the ball started to come down. He jumped to swat the ball away, but it instead rolled off his hand and into the net.

Aymeric Laporte added to Spain’s lead before halftime and Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own-goal in the second half made it five.

• Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the Round of 16 after a 2-2 draw with France at Budapest, Hungary.

Ronaldo’s tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14.

OLYMPICS

MEN’S BASKETBALL: USA Basketball is closer to finalizing its roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

Chicago All-Star guard Zach LaVine has committed playing for the national team, his agent Nima Namakian said, a move would give the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season.

Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.

Stephen Curry, who led the NBA in scoring, is not planning to play for the U.S. this summer. But six of the next nine U.S. names on this year’s scoring list – Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and now LaVine – are among those who have told USA Basketball that they’re in for Tokyo.

Other players who have committed in recent days are Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo.

WATER POLO: Stephania Haralabidis, 26, is among five newcomers on the U.S. squad heading to the Tokyo Games this summer. The 13-player roster was announced in Los Angeles.

Captain Maggie Steffens and defender Melissa Seidemann are going for their third consecutive gold medal. Alys Williams is heading to the Olympics for the first time, becoming the first woman to make the American team after she was cut when the roster was finalized for the previous games.

The addition of Haralabidis gives the already powerful U.S. a rare commodity on the international water polo scene: a left-hander. Because her strong side with the ball is different, she creates time for her teammates.

SWIMMING: Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri has contracted mononucleosis, raising questions over whether he’ll be able to defend his gold medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Besides the 1,500, Paltrinieri was also planning to enter the 800 free and 10-kilometer marathon races. Paltrinieri won three golds and two silvers when he competed in both the pool and open water at the European Championships in Budapest in May. He’s also a three-time world champion.

3×3 BASKETBALL: Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson grew up wanting to play basketball in the Olympics.

They didn’t know it would be as part of the inaugural 3×3 competition at the Tokyo Games.

The four WNBA players, who were all part of the five-on-five national team pool, were chosen to represent the United States at the Olympics next month.

There will be seven teams joining the U.S. in Tokyo – China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy.

The 3×3 game is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock and the winner is the first team to score 21 points or to be leading at the end of a 10-minute period. Baskets inside the arc are worth one point and shots outside it are worth two.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: Defending champion Novak Djokovic was named as the top seed as he seeks a 20th Grand Slam title, while Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women’s side. The Australian hasn’t played since retiring from her second-round match at the French Open due to the flareup of an upper-leg injury. The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.

Eighth-ranked Federer has the seventh seed because third-ranked Rafael Nadal is sitting out Wimbledon to rest and recover after his loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal. Daniil Medvedev is the second seed, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, although the Austrian retired from a match in Mallorca on Tuesday because of wrist pain.

Defending women’s champion Simona Halep is seeded second, ahead of Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina. Second-ranked Naomi Osaka is not playing.

VIKING INTERNATIONAL: Lucky loser Max Purcell’s unlikely run continued when he reached the quarterfinals by defeating top-seeded Gael Monfils at the grass-court event in Eastbourne, England.

The 283rd-ranked Australian won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after trailing 3-0 in the deciding set to secure the biggest win of his career. It’s the first time the Purcell has made the quarterfinals at a tour-level event.

There were surprises on the women’s side, as well. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinals by beating second-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (3), and Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit eliminated third-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Iga Swiatek lost to Daria Kasatkina after winning the first set.

AUTO RACING

JEFF GORDON will leave the Fox Sports booth to take a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman and the second-ranking team official to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The announcement positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to one day succeed the 71-year-old Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization.

Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022.

Gordon joined Hendrick Motorsports for the final Cup race of the 1992 season and launched one of the greatest careers in NASCAR history. He won 93 races – third on the all-time list – and four Cup titles before retiring in 2015. He joined the Fox Sports booth the next year but maintained an active role with the team as Hendrick’s only partner in the 13-time championship organization. Gordon became an equity owner at Hendrick in 1999 and was listed as co-owner of the No. 48 car when it was created in 2001 for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, players who have holed decisive putts for Europe at Ryder Cups, were appointed as vice captains for the team for the 2021 edition at Whistling Straits in September. They joined Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson as assistants to captain Padraig Harrington as Europe looks to retain the biggest prize in team golf.

Kaymer, who secured the point which completed the comeback now often referred to as the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012, will take on the role for the first time after four appearances as a player.

McDowell, who claimed the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010, was also a vice captain under Thomas Bjorn for Europe’s victory at Le Golf National outside Paris in 2018.

