The Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation’s Huntington Common Charitable Fund is approaching the second-quarter deadline for new grant proposals. The foundation seeks to improve the lives of older adults (65 and older) in York County. The fund has paid out nearly $60,000 in grants so far in 2021.

“Older adults are a vital population within our Maine communities,” said Bradford C. Paige, president and CEO of Kennebunk Savings, in a news release. “It’s a privilege to be the stewards of this fund, and to see the innovative programs that local area nonprofits are putting together to help older adults stay connected and focused on wellness right now.”

A few of the recent grants have included a York County Community Action program that helps older adults by providing small to medium-sized home repairs and modifications, meal programs for seniors in need through Table of Plenty, a confidential credit check station for the York County Elder Abuse Task Force and an integrative cycling program from Age Friendly Saco.

The Huntington Common Charitable Fund was created in 2006 to help older adults in York County lead complete and fulfilled lives. Kennebunk Savings has served as steward for the fund since its inception.

The next grant deadline is June 30. Nonprofit organizations with programs focusing on bettering the lives of older adults in York County can apply at www.kennebunksavings.com/about/community-promise/huntington-common-charitable-fund/.

Wells Chamber, Vera’s Vittles team up for scholarship event

The Wells Chamber of Commerce and Vera’s Vittles nonprofit food truck are teaming up for a benefit event for the Chamber’s Wells High School Scholarship Program.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mike’s Clam Shack parking lot, 1150 Post Road (Route 1) in Wells. The menu is grilled cheese sandwich and tomato basil soup. The cost is $7 per person. The benefit is a grab-and-go experience – no seating is available on site.

The Wells Chamber of Commerce has been involved in the Wells High School Scholarship Program for over 10 years, offering two $1,000 scholarships to Wells High School seniors who are pursuing higher education. The students must submit an essay with emphasis on community involvement.

According to a Chamber news release, “Vera’s Vittles is a nonprofit food truck founded by Tony Hafford, of TC Hafford Basement, Systems as a way to give back to the community and express his love for cooking.”

For more information, visit www.wellschamber.org.

Eighth-grade class saluted for perseverance

Regional School Unit 21’s class of 2025 had its eighth-grade recognition celebration for Middle School of the Kennebunks on June 14.

Middle School of the Kennebunks Principal Marty Bouchard said there have been so many outstanding students who endured so much and showed such outstanding achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic that he and Assistant Principal Nathan Bean presented the Principals Award for 2020-21 to the entire class moving on to ninth grade in the fall.

“Mr. Bean and I are so pleased to announce this,” Bouchard said in a news release. “All of you are deserving, and your class will be added to the plaque outside of the Middle School of the Kennebunks main office.”

Typically, the award is given to a single student or two selected by the principal and assistant principal. The event was held in the Kennebunk High School gymnasium.

Jeweler’s legacy show premieres

The Brick Store Museum’s Bauman Family Contemporary Gallery kicks off its summer season with Peggy Johnson: A Jeweler’s Life, a legacy exhibit showcasing the work of Maine jeweler and innovative artist Peggy Johnson.

The exhibit opens June 24 and runs through Aug. 1. The exhibition of her work will be accompanied by several Maine jewelers who recently received donations of Johnson’s tools.

According to a Brick Store Museum news release, “Maine jewelry artist Peggy Johnson died in August of 2020 on Munjoy Hill in Portland. She had lived in that neighborhood for the past two decades but began her jewelry career in the 1970s in Philadelphia. The arc of her more than three decades-long career was spent creating both original production and one-of-a-kind pieces. Those years saw many manufacturing innovations that she employed to make her work.

“The museum exhibition will trace not only Peggy’s individual creative path, but also celebrate the way in which contemporary jewelers and metalsmiths continue to integrate handmade work and new technological developments within the field to survive and thrive into the 21st century.”

A companion display, The Legacy Show, will include work by several Maine jewelers and metalsmiths who received donations of some of Johnson’s tools. Exhibiting artists are Shelby Goldsmith, Danielle Gerber, Nick Rossi and Ann Thompson. Metalwork related to the exhibition will be for sale with a percentage of funds directed toward supporting a new generation of Maine jewelers and metalsmiths.

One of Johnson’s signature lines was called Housewearables, and consisted of miniature versions of household objects. She was particularly fond of tea and the museum will host a memorial Tea Talk and Cream Tea with Marianne Russo of Nellie’s Tea, of Scarborough on Friday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The event will have limited, socially distant, seating. For tickets and more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call the museum at 207-985-4802.

