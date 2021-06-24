GoCam wins media award

Gorham Community Access Media has been awarded a 2021 Hometown Media Award from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation.

“We are so delighted to win this award. It’s difficult for a small station like ours to compete with large organizations from around the country. We are thrilled that the quality of our video was recognized,” Georgia Humphrey, Gorham Community Media Systems manager, said in a press release.

Humphrey is assisted by media specialist Jeffrey Knox.

The winning video, “CoVID Precautions – Back to School Village Elementary,” was produced in conjunction with the local school department. It’s an informational video for students and parents about returning to school in fall 2020 during the pandemic. GoCam also produced a video with Narragansett Elementary School.

“The awards program was established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable programs that are distributed on Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access cable television channels,” the press release said.

The two videos can be viewed by visiting visit vimeo.com/451633440 and vimeo.com/451624547.

Approximately 1,000 entries were considered for the award.

Ecomaine award winner

Kelly Meslin, Gorham Public Works administrative assistant, was presented with ecomaine’s eco-Excellence Award at its annual meeting June 17.

The award recognized Meslin for her “administration of exceptional waste-related projects with Gorham Public Works.”

Gazebo concert

A free summer concert series gets underway with 12/OC from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

Parking will be along South Street or in the municipal lot off Ball Park Road.

All are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the free show.

Lions Club fair

Thirty-three crafters have registered for the first Gorham Community Craft Fair, sponsored by Gorham Lions, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on the lawn at Robie Gym on South Street.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 23, 1971, that fourth graders at Village School and their teachers, Kathie Perkins and Joan Wood, traveled by school bus to Ferry Beach.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 17 that the U.S. public debt was $28,295,877,633,137.04.

