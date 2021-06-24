NEW YORK — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees got their first blowout victory in a month, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday.

Judge hit a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third and Sánchez blew the game open with a three-run drive in the sixth.

New York had not won by more than four runs since a 7-0 rout of the Chicago White Sox on May 22.

Jameson Taillon (2-4) matched a season high by pitching 6 1/3 innings and ended an eight-start winless streak. The right-hander allowed a run, five hits and two walks while striking out six on 96 pitches.

The Yankees have won seven of nine, and seven of their eight wins before Wednesday had come via comebacks.

New York has 29 homers in its last 14 games after totaling 11 in the 14 previous games.

NOTES

ATHLETICS: Rght-hander Mike Fiers likely won’t throw for at least another four weeks after an injection for his sprained right elbow.

Manager Bob Melvin said Fiers, who last pitched May 6, won’t need surgery after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers, who has made only two starts this season and hasn’t pitched since May 6, visited with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday.

Fiers missed the first 22 games of the season because of a lumbar strain before his debut April 30 and made his only other start May 6. He went on the 10-day IL on May 8 and was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Melvin said the A’s still believe there is a possibility for the 36-year-old Fiers to pitch again this season.

“We wouldn’t continue to go down this path if we didn’t think there was some time left with it,” Melvin said. “That’s probably on the conservative side, four weeks. I don’t know that it can happen sooner than that, but that’s just kind of the timetable the doctors put on it right now.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous