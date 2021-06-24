FAIRFIELD — The driver of a car clocked at more than 100 mph Tuesday evening told Fairfield police he was speeding because his passenger needed to use the restroom, according to officers.

Police arrested Robert Corson after an officer’s radar showed Corson was traveling 110 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Officer Nolan Allen said he saw a white Toyota Corolla at 7:23 p.m. that appeared to be speeding on Center Road in Fairfield. The car was traveling so fast it appeared to leave the road surface after hitting a bump, according to police.

Allen turned his cruiser around and caught up to the vehicle as it pulled into a Circle K parking lot at 204 Center Road, according to Fairfield police Chief Thomas Gould.

Both the driver and passenger were not fully cooperative, Gould said, so it was not clear why the driver had been going so fast.

The passenger got out of the car and told the officer she needed to use the restroom. She then entered the Circle K.

Corson was arrested on charges of criminal speed, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and operating under the influence. His car was towed from the scene.

Corson is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 10.

