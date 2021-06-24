Siblings Sean and Jamie make up the Portland folk pop duo Oshima Brothers. They’ve been singing and playing together since they were kids, and since 2015, have been releasing music at an impressive pace with a full-length album, a couple of EPs and several singles under their belt.
One of their newest tunes is “Midnight in the Dark,” from the EP “Dark ep. 1” released in March.
Along with their tremendous musical prowess, Oshima Brothers are whizzes when it comes to making music videos, and their latest is no exception. “Midnight in the Dark” was filmed this spring in Portland and Brooklyn, New York. Musically, it’s a sublime fractured heart love song with strings and piano. As for the video, well, that you just need to see for yourself.
Here’s “Midnight in the Dark:”
