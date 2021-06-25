Gray Village Farmers Market opening July 4

The Gray Village Farmers Market is opening on the Fourth of July with all producers and makers from Gray and surrounding communities in the region, including New Gloucester, Durham and Cumberland.

Among the sellers will be Mean Greens, Pumpkin Hill Farm, Pleasant Valley Acres, Human Nature/Localcentric, Ten Apple Farm, Perley House Gardens, Moonrise Organics Herbal Apothecary and Mama Mo’s Soup.

The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, July through October, with musicians who celebrate community every week.

First-time producers and makers are encouraged to join; sponsorships are available from the Grow Farmers Fund for both teen farmers and farmers of color in 2021. The market is located at 19 Portland Road; see grayvillagefarmersmarket.com for more.

Gray woman new GPCOG president

The Greater Portland Council of Government’s General Assembly at its 2021 Annual Summit on May 27 elected Sandra Carder of Gray to serve as its president. Jarrod Maxfield of Windham is first vice president and Mary Fernandes of Casco, second vice president. The General Assembly also approved officers of the Executive Committee and named Carder the chairperson of the GPCOG Gray Council.

Recreation director hired

Anthony Dahms is the new Gray Recreation director. He officially started June 1, coming from Westbrook, where he had served on various boards and committees along with coordinating children’s programs and adult recreational programs. Dahms can be reached at [email protected] or 657-3339, ext. 118.

Election results

A three-year term in School Administrative District 15 was won by Louis Sam Pfeifle when the polls closed June 8. Krista Chappell and Martin Meaney won seats on the Gray Town Council for three years each. Maurice Murray won a five-year term on the water district. The municipal and SAD 15 school budgets both passed.

Mural design awards

Two more mural designs have been chosen to be painted on boards on the picket fence at Town Hall. The Community Economic Development Committee voted to award $100 each to Gray residents Zi Li Prinz for her design with two small loons and Alex Hutchings for her kayaker at sunset design. Haley Carson of Gray was previously awarded $100 for her moose-sunset design.

Work on the three winning fence post murals will be completed by student artists this summer, overseen with technical support by the CEDC Committee and with paint supplies purchased by the committee.

‘Fur, Feather, and Feet’

Those who were unable to view Chewonki’s presentation “Fur, Feather, and Feet” virtual summer reading event on June 23 can contact the Gray Public Library through [email protected] or 657-4110 by June 30 to view the recording.

Young patrons are invited to sign up for the Gray Library summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” which is full of virtual events, fun crafts and scavenger hunts.

The library will be closed July 2-5 for the Fourth of July holiday and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.

Summer sports

Summer programs are still being added to grayrec.com, including Conditioning Clinic, Sports Camp, soccer and basketball. There are still spots left in Welch’s Warriors Programs that began this week.

