Signs of hope for U.S. climate solutions have recently arrived.
Businessman Andy Karsner was elected to ExxonMobil’s board. He understands that for the company to survive, it will have to reimagine itself as a clean-energy operation. His private-sector and government experience and passion to solve the climate crisis may help drive the company in a hopeful new direction. He is the third recently chosen board member of the company who is committed to ending its sorry record of disinformation, and he favors having Congress pass a bill like HR 2307, which would quickly and efficiently reduce our emissions.
Like Karsner, Fareed Zakaria in his Sunday CNN commentary supported putting an economy-wide price on what we want less of: carbon pollution. Simple common sense like this would incentivize businesses to find their own innovative solutions, better than having the government pick winners and losers with piecemeal government regulation likely to be challenged in the courts. Zakaria also advocated for a border fee on carbon-intensive products from countries lacking a carbon tax, which would protect cleaner American businesses and discourage freeloading by competitors overseas.
Sen. Angus King expressed concern to constituents that any carbon tax must be robust enough to quickly reduce emissions, and spoke favorably of returning all the money collected equally to Americans, ensuring fair treatment of low-income folks and making the policy durable, because most of us would come out ahead.
At a time when many can’t see the woods for the trees, this is hopeful stuff.
Sam Saltonstall
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough council looks at providing tax break for senior affordable housing
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough police chief, who will resign in July, recognized
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough voters pass school budget passes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republicans who see extent of Trump’s lies must help protect democracy
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: Shortcake’s the star of an al fresco dinner
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.