NEW YORK — Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.

That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

That mark for consecutive strikeouts held for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets’ home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.

Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia’s run against starter Taijuan Walker during a sensational all-around performance.

The right-hander tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, but a struggling bullpen was unable to hang on as the Phillies dropped their fourth in a row.

