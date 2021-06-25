NEW YORK — Bryce Harper blew kisses at a booing crowd to punctuate his home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings Friday night for a doubleheader split after Aaron Nola matched a long-standing major league record with 10 straight strikeouts in the opener.

Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout against reliever Sean Reid-Foley (2-1) in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to determine a winner.

Nola tied Tom Seaver’s mark for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but the Mets rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.

“Pretty cool being in a category with Tom,” Nola said. “It’s a cool accomplishment, but winning’s cooler in my opinion.”

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of Game 1.

That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, but a struggling bullpen was unable to hang on. Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia’s run against starter Taijuan Walker during a sensational all-around performance.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5: Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and Baltimore won in 10 innings at Buffalo, New York, to snap a 20-game road losing streak.

Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 25th home run for Toronto.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 3: Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games – a long drive off an overhanging catwalk – but Tampa Bay edged visiting Los Angeles when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field –only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998.

It was Ohtani’s 24th homer, extending a career high. He began the night one behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7: Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking Minnesota to a victory in Minneapolis.

Arraez went 3 for 4 with three RBI, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins.

RANGERS 9, ROYALS 4: Nate Lowe’s three hits included his first career triple as Texas won at home.

Playing his 146th game in the big leagues, Lowe’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning.

Rookie Jonah Heim matched career highs with three hits and two RBI for Texas.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 2: Kyle Schwarber hit 13th home run in the last 14 games, but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and Miami won at home.

Schwarber has the second-most homers in a 14-game span since at least 1901, behind only 14 by San Francisco’s Barry Bonds in 2001.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 4: Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee won at home.

Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700 – Milwaukee began the season at 25 percent and upped it to 50 percent on May 15.

Reliever Daniel Bard failed to protect a 4-2 lead as the Brewers tied it in the bottom of the ninth. Bard walked Omar Narváez, and Adames followed with a drive into the Brewers’ bullpen.

The Rockies fell to 6-29 on the road; they’re 25-16 at Coors Field.

BRAVES 3, REDS 2: Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to Atlanta’s lineup, helping the Braves win at Cincinnati.

NOTES

PADRES: Fernando Tatis Jr. will not participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Tatis cited his left shoulder, which he said is at 75% following an injury early this season. The 22-year-old sustained a partial dislocation during a hard swing against San Francisco.

Tatis homered in the first inning Friday night against Arizona and leads the NL with 23 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 51 RBI.

