LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Geoffrey-Martin Cyr, 55, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Palm Springs, Calif. from complications brought on by heat stroke. Geoffrey was born in Augusta, Maine on August 7, 1965, to parents Martin and Sandra Cyr, and graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1983.

Geoffrey moved to Los Angeles in 1987 where he served the entertainment community in human resources roles at United Talent Agency, CBS, The Walt Disney Studios, and CNN.

Outside of work Geoffrey became active in the LGBTQ community, volunteering for Aids Project Los Angeles (APLA) raising awareness and hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight AIDS and advance research for a cure for HIV. Geoffrey was immersed in the Daytime entertainment community, making countless friends and serving in the role of TV Academy NATAS PR Consultant, routinely engaging with artists at red carpet events surrounding the Daytime Emmy Awards and programming.

Geoffrey is survived by his parents Martin and Sandra Cyr of Augusta; brother Brian Cyr of Winthrop; former spouse Jill A. Cyr of Scarborough; and countless other family and friends.

Geoffrey was known by family and friends for his generous spirit, quick wit, ready smile and most importantly his thoughtfulness. While his family and friends are heartbroken at his loss, we will treasure the memories we have shared with this amazing force of nature who made such a huge impact on so many lives.

Memorials will be announced at a future date at: Wiefels Funeral Home Palm Springs, Calif.

Guest Book