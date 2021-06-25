POWNAL – Steven James McKay of Pownal passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Pownal. “Steve” was born on May 6, 1985 at Maine Medical Center in Portland to Hervin and Lena McKay, currently residing in Kissimmee, Fla.

Steve had a passion for working on anything with an engine, whether that be Nissan 240s, four-wheelers or snowmobiles. He began his professional automotive career by graduating from Universal Technical Institute and became a talented Master Technician while at Berlin City Nissan as well as one of a handful of Certified GTR Technicians in New England. He took a brief hiatus from the corporate automotive world to start his own business, Steve’s Auto Services where he worked out of his own garage, or would travel to anyone in need within striking distance. He then moved over to the Lee Auto Group family where he was currently employed and adored by his fellow coworkers.

Outside of a garage, you could find Steve hanging out in the woods with his puppy, Argo, or spending his time with his family and friends.

Steve is survived by his loving parents Hervin and Lena; siblings Cary, Marvin, Yolande, André and Danica; 14 nieces and nephews; and too many aunts, uncles and cousins to name.

A funeral service will be held at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St, Portland, Maine at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, preceded by a viewing between 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be a 2nd viewing ONLY on Monday, June 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. To offer your condolences and share your fond memories go to http://www.jonesrichbarnes.com

