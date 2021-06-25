After having to meet online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the People Plus Write On Writers club met in person for the first time in over a year this week. The group was formed in 1995 and has published nine books including their newest released October 2020, “Write from the Heart,” which features the works of 18 authors and includes an introduction by Sen. Angus King. Books by the Writers’ group and other members are available for sale at the People Plus Center on Union Street in Brunswick. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for more information. Contributed photo via People Plus

filed under:
Times Record Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles