SCARBOROUGH — Pine Point will again be celebrating the 4th of July with a parade and “Fun Run” for kids (ages 3 to 14).

Registration for the Fun Run is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at Pine Point’s Engine 4 Fire Station.

The run begins 8:45 a.m. from Engine 4 to Hurd Park at Avenue 5. Masks are at parental discretion.

The winner of the Fun Run will carry the American Flag and lead the parade.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. beginning at the town parking lot at Hurd Park (Avenue 5) and ending at the Fire Station. Everyone, especially kids, are invited to join the parade which will feature the Grand Marshall, Bagpipe Musician George Pulkkinen, Antique Autos (possibly), Fire Trucks, and more. Families, neighbors, and visitors can join the parade or line King Street to wave flags and support the marchers.

Prizes will be awarded for the “best decorated” child, bike or wagon, and dog in the parade.

Following the parade, all are welcome to gather at the end of the route, Engine 4 Firehouse, where winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded and the Grand Marshall will be introduced. Then, traditional strawberry shortcake, donated by Bayley’s Lobster Pound, will be served.

All are welcome. Both the parade and Fun Run are free to enter, but register your child for the race.

To be in the parade, decorate, dress up and gather before 9 a.m. at the parking lot.

Donations will be gratefully accepted in buckets at the Fire Station. Any excess money collected beyond expenses will be donated to the Town of Scarborough for tree replacement along the Pine Point Road.

If the weather is questionable, a decision to cancel will be posted by 8 a.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pinepointparades

Strawberry shortcake will still be offered even if the events are cancelled, so you send someone down to the Fire Station for some for your family. Bring something to carry the bowls in.

