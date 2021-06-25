Police released no new details Friday about the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found hours after he was reported missing Thursday in Windham.

Police went to a home on Pope Road at 4:45 p.m. for a report of a missing child and launched a search. Officials identified the boy as Sulaiman Muhiddin and shared photos and a description of his clothing on social media. They also said he was nonverbal.

The boy’s body was found shortly before 7:30 p.m., but police have not said exactly where and have not released a cause of death.

Capt. Bill Andrew of the Windham Police Department on Thursday called Muhiddin’s death “a tragic event.”

“The loss of anyone, especially a 4-year-old, is tragic for all those involved, especially the family,” he told reporters near the search area Thursday night.

Local agencies including the Windham Fire Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service joined local police in the search. They used dogs, drones and a Maine Warden Service plane to look for the boy.

Maine State Police are assisting Windham police with the investigation, according to Andrew.

The Pope Road area of Windham was quiet on Friday. There did not appear to be anyone home at the house from which the boy was reported missing. The house, set back from the road, is surrounded by woods.

