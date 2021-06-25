South Portland police and Maine State Police are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Heather Cote, 39, was last seen by friends in South Portland approximately 10 days ago, but made voice contact as recently as Monday, according to police.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the South Portland Police Department in the investigation.
Anyone with any information on Cote’s location or well-being is asked to contact South Portland Police Detective Scott Corbett at 207-874-8575.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Sunken boat leaks fuel into Damariscotta River
-
Business
Two children test positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
-
Cops & Courts
Bail set at $150,000 for Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of 3-year-old son
-
Local & State
Police seek help in locating woman who’s been missing for more than a week
-
Nation & World
Prior to sentencing for Floyd’s death, judge rejects Chauvin’s request for new trial