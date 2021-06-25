South Portland police and Maine State Police are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Heather Cote, 39, was last seen by friends in South Portland approximately 10 days ago, but made voice contact as recently as Monday, according to police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the South Portland Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with any information on Cote’s location or well-being is asked to contact South Portland Police Detective Scott Corbett at 207-874-8575.

This story will be updated.

