SCARBOROUGH — Maggie Amann, Scarborough High School senior, recently received a $2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship, awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate responsibility, integrity, courage, and exemplary concern for others. Maggie was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; Biddeford and Mechanics Savings Charitable Foundation sponsored her scholarship.

Maggie thrives on helping others. She describes herself as “a surfer, runner, Irish dancer, student, daughter, sister, leader, and someone who cares a lot about others.” Maggie spent the past three summers volunteering at Maine Medical Center, supporting patients and their families. During the school year, Maggie serves as president of three clubs at her high school. Her leadership inspired fellow students to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research and the Thirst Project, a water activism organization.

“Maine Community Bank is deeply invested in preparing the next generation for success,” said Jeanne Hulit, president and CEO of Maine Community Bank and its divisions, Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings. “We are honored to provide the Mainely Character scholarship to Maggie so she can continue growing as a leader and making a positive impact on our community.”

As a Key Club member, Maggie researched the most pressing needs for homeless individuals and families, and applied for a grant to help her group assemble homeless care packages. Maggie and her Key Club members put together almost 50 care packages containing socks, blankets, toothbrushes, hats, and personal notes.

After George Floyd’s murder, she helped form the Scarborough Anti-Racism Coalition and a larger than expected Black Lives Matter rally. She handled controversy professionally, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the event.

Maggie will be attending Bates College in the fall.

Mainely Character has been awarding scholarships to students of character since 2001. Fourteen scholarships are being awarded in 2021. For more information visit mainelycharacter.org.

