A milelong section of the Damariscotta River closed to shellfishing Friday after a boat sank and leaked fuel.

According to the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the 28-foot cabin cruiser, carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, sank Friday morning on its mooring in Newcastle. Nobody was on board.

Department and marine patrol officials are unsure how much fuel may have leaked or if the leak has stopped, DMR spokesperson Jeff Nichols said Friday, but marine patrol will raise the boat Saturday to figure out what caused it to sink.

Officials did not immediately know who owned the boat.

The department implemented an emergency closure along the upper part of the river. Officials will collect shellfish samples Monday to begin the reopening process.

