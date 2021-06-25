A milelong section of the Damariscotta River closed to shellfishing Friday after a boat sank and leaked fuel.
According to the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the 28-foot cabin cruiser, carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel, sank Friday morning on its mooring in Newcastle. Nobody was on board.
Department and marine patrol officials are unsure how much fuel may have leaked or if the leak has stopped, DMR spokesperson Jeff Nichols said Friday, but marine patrol will raise the boat Saturday to figure out what caused it to sink.
Officials did not immediately know who owned the boat.
The department implemented an emergency closure along the upper part of the river. Officials will collect shellfish samples Monday to begin the reopening process.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Sunken boat leaks fuel into Damariscotta River
-
Business
Two children test positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
-
Cops & Courts
Bail set at $150,000 for Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of 3-year-old son
-
Local & State
Police seek help in locating woman who’s been missing for more than a week
-
Nation & World
Prior to sentencing for Floyd’s death, judge rejects Chauvin’s request for new trial
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.