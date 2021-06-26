LIVERMORE — Androscoggin County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning fatal crash in the 900 block of River Road.
The crash was reported at 5:34 a.m. and involved a single vehicle that went off the road, collided with a tree and caught on fire, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.
Crews from the Livermore and Livermore Falls fire departments responded.
A crash reconstructionist from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. As in all fatal crashes, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and District Attorney’s Office have been notified as well.
Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim so that the family can be notified.
