A car crashed into a Waterboro house Friday, damaging its foundation and rendering it uninhabitable.

A few minutes before 2 p.m. Friday, Parker Janelle, 28, of Saco veered left off the road and struck a house at the corner of Main Street and Jellerson Road, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities did not say what they believed to have caused Janelle to swerve off the road. Janelle’s car hit the house hard enough to compromise the foundation, authorities said. Town officials declared the residence unsafe for habitation.

The one resident who lived there was not home at the time, and has since moved in with family.

The York sheriff said Janelle fled the scene on foot and was found about a mile and a half away. He was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Sanford, the sheriff said, without describing any injuries that Janelle might have had.

Janelle was issued summonses for driving without a license, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident.

