I have just returned from a five-day visit to my grandchildren in Maine.
During the visit, we walked or drove through a number of residential neighborhoods in Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.
I observed a number of Black Lives Matter signs and gay pride flags. However, I also noted that there were almost no American flags.
I might suggest that your citizens should feel compelled to fly the American flag, since it is their only guarantee that they have the freedom to express their opinions.
Andrew Bradick
commander, U.S. Navy (retired)
McLean, Va.
