WATERBORO – Michael R. Vittorioso, 70, of Evergreen Drive passed away Wednesday June 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Stoneham, Mass. June 25, 1950, the son of Albert and Esther Smith Vittorioso.

He graduated from Thornton Academy in 1968. Michael then graduated from the University of Maine at Machias with a degree in Education.

He worked in sales for many years, first for Philip Morris and later in factory automation.

Michaels real passion was photography, forever behind the camera with his real focus photographing nature.

Michaels greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Susan O’Donnell Vittorioso of Waterboro; three daughters Jennifer Vittorioso-Kimball of Milford, N.H. and husband John, Teresa Vittorioso-Fortin of Billerica, Mass. and her husband Ted, and Melissa Vittorioso of Saco, a son Matthew Vittorioso of Rye Brook, N.Y.; a brother Allen Vittorioso of Scarborough and his wife Joyce, two sisters Laura Vittorioso of Kennebunk, and Maria Chipman of Scituate and husband Bob; and eight grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton are entrusted with his services.

