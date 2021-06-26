RAYMOND – Mrs. Teresa M. Ingraham, 100, gently passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 at her residence in Raymond.Born in Westbrook on May 29, 1921, she was a daughter of Cecil and Antonia (LeConte) McAloney.Teresa was a graduate of Westbrook High School. For over 38 years she volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Portland and also the Public Library in Raymond. She was the recipient of the Boston Cane in Raymond.Teresa was married in Westbrook on the 4th of July in 1946 to Henry W. Ingraham who died in October 16, 2006.She is survived by her sons, Thomas and wife Anne of Bay Area, Calif., Jeffrey of Raymond and Kevin and wife Kimberly of Waterford, Mich.; a sister Gail Clark of Westbrook; grandchildren Sarah Antonio of Bridgton, Will King of Tennessee, Trevor, Collin and Hannah Ingraham of California, Corey Ingraham and wife Gloria of Cape Coral, Fla., Tera Ingraham of Bethel, Kristy Gustafson of New Gloucester; great-grandchildren, James and Stella Ingraham of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Nathaniel Antonio of Mssachusetts, Nora Antonio of Gorham, Lucas Gustafson of New Gloucester, and Kaylee and Audrey Ingraham of Cape Coral, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband and a son Gary both combat veterans.She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends who loved her warmth and generosityFriends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME

